Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.37 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,098.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 136,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

