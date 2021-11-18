Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.63% of Strattec Security worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,684 shares of company stock valued at $150,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

STRT opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Strattec Security Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

