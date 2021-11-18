Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.05 and a twelve month high of $323.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

