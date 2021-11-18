Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.