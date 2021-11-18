Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 582 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

