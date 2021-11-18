Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $453.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $322.50 and a fifty-two week high of $454.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.72 and its 200-day moving average is $406.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.