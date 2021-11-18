Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

