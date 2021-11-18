Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $9,868,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $194.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $197.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

