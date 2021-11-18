Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VONE opened at $217.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $219.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 172,880 shares during the period.

