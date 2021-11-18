Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 33,412.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 20.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $188,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$81.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

