Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

