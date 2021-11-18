Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $62.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

