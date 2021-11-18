Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Activest Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Activest Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.78. The company had a trading volume of 155,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,946. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $325.41 and a 52-week high of $432.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.