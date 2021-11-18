Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $431.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $325.41 and a 52 week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.