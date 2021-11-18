Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $430.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $325.41 and a fifty-two week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

