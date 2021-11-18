Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.48. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.59 and a 12-month high of $223.78.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.