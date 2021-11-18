Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stock Position Boosted by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.50% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,061,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,187,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.98. 38,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,577. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14.

