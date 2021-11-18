Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period.

