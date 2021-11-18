Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

