Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,369 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 199.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,209,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,089,000 after acquiring an additional 805,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,717.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 408,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 394,368 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,085 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

