Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €97.17 ($114.31).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €113.45 ($133.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.90. Varta has a 1 year low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €129.91.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

