Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

