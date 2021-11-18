VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $777.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 249.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 102.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.