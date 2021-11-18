VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,645 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.08% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $986,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.