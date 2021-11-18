Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.