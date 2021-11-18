Vep Group, Llc Sells 11,500,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00.

PING opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

