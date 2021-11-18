VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VEREIT by 140.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 200,521 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 24.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in VEREIT by 83,934.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

