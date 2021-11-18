Veriti Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.46.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $333.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.