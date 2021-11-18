Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.60. 9,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 593,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

