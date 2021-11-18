Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,451. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

