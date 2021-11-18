VerusCoin Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and approximately $63,157.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,895.31 or 0.99737527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.38 or 0.06975850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,360,233 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.