VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,082. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $204.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

