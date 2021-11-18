Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.06

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,528,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

