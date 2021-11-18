Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,037.97

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,037.97 ($13.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), with a volume of 751,111 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,012.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,037.97.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

