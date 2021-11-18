Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $783.00

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 783 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 65552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($10.14).

The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 725.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 692.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 254.51 and a quick ratio of 254.51.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

