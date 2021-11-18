Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,033 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.13 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

