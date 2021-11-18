Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $331.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.97. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $169.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

