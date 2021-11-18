Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.51 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

