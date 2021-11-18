Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gartner by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner stock opened at $335.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.42 and its 200 day moving average is $279.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $408,955.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

