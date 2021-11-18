Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $637.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $651.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

