Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $41.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,563.41 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,393.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

