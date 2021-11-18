Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,963.59 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,840.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,646.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.