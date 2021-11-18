Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

