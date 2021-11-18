Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,253 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.