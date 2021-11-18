Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,847 shares of company stock valued at $45,069,546. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

