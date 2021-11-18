Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $340.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

