Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,786,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $378.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

