Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Issues Earnings Results

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,842. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

