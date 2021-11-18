Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viper Energy Partners traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 2,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 519,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -176.99 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

