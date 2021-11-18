Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

VIR stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

